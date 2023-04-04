‘Jerry' Oxford

Oconto resident, 80

CALLAWAY - Orville “Jerry” Jerome Oxford, 80, of Oconto, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Callaway District Hospital.

A private burial service will be held at the Oconto Cemetery on April 8, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held that day on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oconto Community Building. Fellowship for friends and family with cookies and coffee will follow the service.

Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.