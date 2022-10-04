Jerry Manning

Holdrege resident, 85

HOLDREGE — Jerry Lee Manning, 85, of Holdrege, formerly of Hershey, died on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery near Merna.

There will be no visitation or viewing.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

Jerry was born on May 6, 1937, in Grand Island to Francis Paul and Alyce Chloe (Miller) Manning.

On Aug. 19, 1956, Jerry married Sherilyn J. Stevens. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his four daughters: Cindy Odean of Hershey, Pam Englert of Kearney, Joni Carter of rural Loomis and Jeri Goodman of Scottsbluf; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; step-children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren from Dee Ann's family.