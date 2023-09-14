‘Jerry' Kuck

Oxford resident, 84

HOLDREGE - A funeral service for Gerald L. “Jerry” Kuck will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Oxford, Nebraska with Pastor Wes Holen officiating. Interment will follow at the Oxford Cemetery.

Gerald Lee “Jerry” Kuck, 84 years of age, of Oxford, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege, Nebraska. Jerry was born in Oxford on September 7, 1939.

Besides his parents; Jerry was preceded in death by one brother in infancy; one sister, Ida Mae McBride; and many aunts and uncles.

He leaves to mourn his passing; two sons: Richard Kuck and his wife, Ludmila of Oxford; and Jerome Kuck of Kearney, Nebraska; two sisters: Martha Weaver of Wellington, Colorado; and Eunice Brant and her husband, Jim of Hibbing, Minnesota; one brother-in-law, Jim McBride of Holbrook, Nebraska; two aunts: Charlene Adden of Lincoln, Nebraska; and Phyllis Adden of Tecumseh, Nebraska; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford.

A memorial has been established in Jerry's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of the arrangements.