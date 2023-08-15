Jerry Howard

Kearney resident, 69

KEARNEY - Jerry L. Howard, 69, of Kearney passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Jerry was born April 9, 1954 in Kearney, Nebraska to Roxie and Grace (Dobberstein) Howard. He was raised in Kearney where he worked at Kearney State College in food service.

Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Shannon (Jay) Gray of Minden, and Florence Howard of Kearney; brothers, Wally, Tommy, and Oliver Howard, all of Kearney; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Anita Howard and Louise Rodenbeck.