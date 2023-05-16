‘Jerry' Higgins, Jr.

Minooka, Pa., resident

MINOOKA, Pa. - Gerald P. Higgins, Jr., ”Jerry,” was born in Minooka, Pennsylvania in 1931. He died Tuesday, May 9 of complications from COVID-19.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Yvonne, sons Maury (Rebecca), Tim (Sue), daughters Peggy Wilson, Jane Felber (Scott), grandchildren Nick, Hannah, Katie, Cole, Clara, Morgan, Cal Thomas, Robert, and great-grandchildren Lucy Jane and Quinn.

Jerry's life was enriched by the inclusion of Yvonne's daughters Susan (Peter), Sharon (Bruce), Janine (Corey), JoAnn (Jim) and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their blended family includes twenty-one grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Jeanne (1928-1967) whom he married in 1955, second wife Betty (1927-1973) whom he married in 1967, his parents Gerald P. Higgins Sr. and Mary McGuire Higgins, son Pat HIggins, and son-in-law Wayne Wilson.

Jerry graduated from South Scranton High School in 1949, where he played basketball and pitched on the baseball team. Out of high school, he enlisted in the military, serving in Korea for one year and was then stationed at the Lincoln Air Force Base.

Following his days as an athlete, Jerry remained a devout baseball and basketball fan. As a Lincolnite, he frequently attended Lincoln Chief minor league games, which included watching Dick Stuart's record setting 66 home run year. He loved attending UNL basketball games at the Coliseum, where he watched the Huskers upset the legendary Kansas Jayhawks team led by Wilt Chamberlain. To add to iconic moments he witnessed, Jerry attended the Husker football game when the home team broke Oklahoma's 74 game winning streak in 1959.

Marrying Jeanne in 1955, he became further immersed in the Lincoln community, living mostly in core neighborhoods. Three boys came along and then the Lincoln AFB closed. Jerry and

Jeanne left Lincoln for a job at Otis Air Force Base in Massachusetts. By this time, Jerry was a civilian working in logistics for the Department of Defense. Cape Cod was a glorious place for a time, with the family living blocks from a beach. In 1966, though, Jeanne was diagnosed with breast cancer. In order for Jeanne to be near her family, Jerry moved his family back to Lincoln.

Jeanne died in early 1967.

A widowed father of three young boys, Jerry was able to find work again with the Department of Defense, this time in Omaha at Offutt AFB. He would commute there from Lincoln for nearly 30 years. Jeanne's sister Betty stepped in to assist Jerry with the three boys. Soon, Jerry and Betty would be married and they would welcome two girls to the family. Peggy and Jane made for a full household.

Betty died in 1973 after a cancer diagnosis. With help from family and friends Jerry held the family together and kept it functioning. It was not a perfect household, but he found a way to make it work.

Jerry was an early participant in the running craze of the ‘60s and ‘70s, jogging in his low cut

Chuck Taylors around the cinder track at Lincoln Southeast High School. What differentiated Jerry from most was that he never stopped running. He added bicycling and swimming to his routine, working out on lunch hours and weekends. He never entered a race, simply loving the daily routine of his activities.

Jerry began seeing Yvonne in the mid-1970s and, after a long courtship, they married in Canon Beach, Oregon (1992). They loved shows at Aksarben, Saturday night dateseals in Omaha and surrounding communities, Sunday morning bike rides, and weeknight dinners watching the PBS NewsHour. Yvonne is grateful for his 47 years of friendship and love.

He retired from the DOD at age of 62. He continued to work part-time at Ameritas for another 15 years,

More than anything, we remember him as a kind man. Even when he was in poor health at the end of his life, he was unfailingly polite and grateful to his caregivers. His children and grandchildren remember his catchphrases: “How ya doin?” “Thanks a million,” and “Take it easy!” A baseball fan his whole life, he watched and enjoyed any team that was playing, but fell in love with the Kansas City Royals in recent years, especially enjoying their two World Series teams in the mid-teens, but staying loyal until the end, listening to games until his last day.

Thank you to his caregivers at Yankee Hill Village in his last year.

There will be no public memorials or funeral per Jerry and Yvonne's wishes. Please consider a memorial gift to the May Institute. Jerry had particular concern for his grandson Thomas who attends the May Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities Randolph School. Contributions can be mailed to May Institute, 41 Pacella Park Drive, Randolph, MA 02368 with a note in the check memo: In memory of Gerald P. Higgins.