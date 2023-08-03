KEARNEY - Gerald “Jerry” J. Grossart, 86, of Kearney, passed away surrounded by family August 1, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Colling officiating. Burial with military rites provided by the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52, and Kearney V.F.W. Post #759 at the Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m., Sunday, August 6, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with a wake service at 5 p.m.