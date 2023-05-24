PLEASANTON - Jerome B. Eckhout, 83, of Pleasanton, died May 23, 2023 at his home in Pleasanton. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., May 27, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pleasanton with Fr. Richard Piontkowski officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Pleasanton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m., May 26, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with a wake service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.