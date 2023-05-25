Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jerome Eckhout

Pleasanton resident, 83

PLEASANTON - Jerome B. Eckhout, 83, of Pleasanton, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at his home in Pleasanton. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pleasanton with Fr. Richard Piontkowski officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Pleasanton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with a wake service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

He was born June 30, 1939 in Kearney, Nebraska to Bernard and Mary (Nickman) Eckhout and was raised on a farm in Amherst, Nebraska. He was a good athlete and enjoyed competing in sports while in school. He graduated from Amherst High School in 1957.

Jerome married Jeanette Muldoon on February 8, 1958 and they made their home in Pleasanton. They had five children, including two sets of twins. Jerome was a hard-working farmer his entire life and never considered himself retired. He was a man of faith and served as a Trustee for St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pleasanton for several years. He was a member of the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department for many years and was a longtime member of the Elks.

The greatest joy of his life was his family, especially the great-grandchildren. If he was in the room, those great-grandchildren would all want to sit on his lap and compete for his attention.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Jeanette; his five children: Cindi (Rene) Saldivar of Kearney, NE, Tim (Mari) Eckhout of Lincoln, NE, Tom (Becky) Eckhout of Pleasanton, Karen (Todd) Pritchard of Pleasanton, and Kevin (Jennie) Eckhout of Lincoln, NE; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; one brother Jim (Barb) Eckhout of Amherst, two sisters Neomi Hascall of Bellevue, NE and Mary (Perry) Kenney of Kearney, NE; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Clint Eckhout and Michael Eckhout, a brother, John Eckhout, and two sisters, Bernadine Roth and Catherine Daake.