Jerry Chipps

Kearney resident, 77

KEARNEY — Jerald “Jerry” L. Chipps, 77, of Kearney died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

——

Jerry was born March 31, 1945, in Loup City to Everett and Adelaide (Wiezorek) Chipps. He was raised near Litchfield and attended Broken Bow High School. Jerry participated in Golden Gloves boxing for several years.

On Jan. 2, 1970, Jerry married Margaret E. Allen in Kearney. To this union two children were blessed. Jerry was a longtime chef at the Kearney Holiday Inn.

He enjoyed fishing and camping and took much pride in his yard.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret E. Chipps of Kearney; children, Brett L. (Monica) Chipps of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Jodi (Carl) Richards of Kearney; grandchildren, Sadie Biggers, Courtney Decker, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Chipps, Cordell Richards, Kolby Richards and Kyle Richards; sister, Sharon Wright of San Antonio, Texas; sisters-in-law, Pearl Hinz of Arapahoe, and Jean Allen of Bartley; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family, friends and his beloved dog, Mia.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bryan L. Chipps; 3 infant siblings; brothers-in-law, Pete Wright, Dale Allen, Donald Allen, Aaron Menze and Sonny Hinz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Eleanor Allen.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

