 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerald 'Jerry' Chipps

  • 0

Jerry Chipps

Kearney resident, 77

KEARNEY — Jerald “Jerry” L. Chipps, 77, of Kearney died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Inurnment will follow at Riverdale Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Abortion and voter status before the midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News