Jerald 'Jerry' Chipps

Jerry Chipps
Kearney resident, 77
KEARNEY — Jerald “Jerry” L. Chipps, 77, of Kearney died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Inurnment will follow at Riverdale Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.