Jerald Cantrell

Callaway resident, 88

KEARNEY — Jerald L. Cantrell, 88, of Callaway died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

His funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19 at the Callaway United Methodist Church with Rev. Shanon Williams officiating.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, at Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway.

Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway.

Jerald was born April 29, 1934, at Anselmo to Ray and Mabel (Castle) Cantrell.

He married Donna Jean Morrison on April 29, 1956. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his children, Beth Kimball of Callaway, Jim Cantrell of Omaha, Brenda Manley of Morrill and Diane Spangler of Callaway; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.