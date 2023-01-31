Jennifer Reed

Kearney resident, 46

KEARNEY — Jennifer E. Reed, age 46, of Kearney, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at her home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with Father Joe Hannappel officiating.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the funeral home.

Graveside inurnment will be 9:00 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Jennifer was born on February 13, 1976 in Kearney. She graduated from Kearney High in 1994 and received her bachelor's degree in Family Science from UNK. She currently worked at Exact Eye Care. Jen loved spending time with Logan and Abbi “Toots”. She also enjoyed times with her nieces and nephews. She never met a stranger, she was always there and willing to help. She loved her lunch dates with friends. She liked to go on car rides with her dog, Harper and collect Charlie Brown items. Jen enjoyed keeping up with current pop culture and her favorite band Dave Matthews.

Survivors include her daughter Abigail (17) of Kearney; son Logan (23) of Grand Island; her mother Maria Guardiola of Georgia; two sisters, Jaimi (Dustin) Miller of Kearney and Jaclyn (Matt) Whitehead of Georgia; two brothers, Brandon (Meagan) Guardiola of Texas and Bryan (Christen) Guardiola of Omaha; nieces and nephews Peyton and Breydon of Kearney, Bradley and Hunter of Georgia, Nixon and Preston of Texas and Cecelia of Omaha; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; two uncles and two aunts.