Jeffrey Richter, 70

OMAHA - Jeffrey S. Richter, 70, passed away on March, 23, 2023 in Omaha.

Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 5529 Leavenworth St., Omaha, NE 68106. Interment will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 in the Kearney Cemetery, Kearny.

Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.

Jeffrey S. Richter Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dorothy Richter; sister, Linda Nielsen. Survived by his children, Daniel (Kaci) Richter and Megan (Kevin Russell) Richter; grandchildren, Carson, Emaline, Maddox, Willa and Ruby; niece, Melissa Young; great-nieces, Morgan Delatour and Kaetlyn Young; great-great nephew, Hayes Delatour; brother-in-law, Randy Nielsen; his extended family and many good friends.