Jeff Klesath

Kearney resident, 56

KEARNEY — Jeff Klesath, 56, of Kearney died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Funeral Home.

Inurnment will be at Kearney Cemetery at a later date.

Jeff was born Aug. 16, 1966, in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Robert and Mary Lou (Knotek) Klesath. He attended Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1985. He then attended Southeast Community College where he earned his degree in Construction Education. For the past 30 years, Jeff worked construction in the Kearney Area and snow removal during the winter months. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially camping, golfing and spending time at the lake. He also enjoyed Motorcross racing with his son, Bruce.

On July 15, 2016, Jeff married Michelle Broadfoot in Alaska.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle Broadfoot; children, Bruce (Courtney) Klesath, Stacia (Nick) Wilder, Austin (Janis) Samuelson all of Kearney; grandchildren, Deegan, Jett, Abby, Jaycee, Aliyah, Maren, Maddie, Max, Mason, Lilliana, Kinley and one unborn grandson; father, Bob (Susan) Klesath of Mankato, Minnesota; sister, Teri Regan of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Debbie (Dennis) Wademan of Gering; brothers, Bobby Klesath of Texas; step father, William Pfeiffer of Council Bluffs, Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother; and brother-in-law, Bob Regan.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

