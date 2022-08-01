Jeannette Rupprecht

Minden resident, 93

MINDEN — Jeannette C. Rupprecht, 93, of Minden, formerly of Campbell, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Bethany Home in Minden.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell with the Rev. Greg Volzke officiating.

Interment will be held following the service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Campbell.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Jeannette was born on Feb. 2, 1929 in Minden to Henry and Estell (Shannon) Rasmussen.

She married Robert Rupprecht on Feb. 11, 1949. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son, Michael Rupprecht of Campbell; daughters, Kathy Campbell of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Lori Sirek of Minden, and Jeanne Jons of Minden; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.