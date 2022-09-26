Jeanne O'Mara

Jeanne had a special place in her heart for her neighbors in Bountiful, Utah. She lived and survived the occupation then invasion by the Nazi's, and an evacuation to Vande in WWII. Separated from her parents, she was evacuated to Vande in charge of her elderly grandparents walking for days. Many of their companions were killed as they traveled on the roads by Nazi air raids over the roads.

She was a rebel and wanted to work and travel the world. She graduated from Executive Secretary School Pigiers in Longwy in 1948 and as a nurse at The Royal Infirmary In Bolton (1955). The cook and the nurse met at work in the (old) American Army Hospital in Verdun, France where they fell in love and had a family. They lived in six countries and traveled thru another 14 together, and much of the United States. She taught French at Bountiful Elementary, participated in the LDS culture, Relief Society, and baked Yule Logs for her neighbors that were realistic. She was an excellent cook and baked so many delicious cakes, cream puffs, and galette's. She loved politics, children, and taught us the importance to respect our differences as we learned more about many cultures. During her last years with Alzheimer's, she continued to love family visits from her son's families and friends, music, dancing, art, and hanging out with Diane and Jean and their friends.