Jean Teter

Wilcox resident, 99

KEARNEY - A memorial service for Jean C. Teter will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilcox, Nebraska with Pastor Kenton Birtell officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at the Freewater Cemetery in Harlan County, Nebraska.

Jean Carol Teter, 99 years of age, of rural Wilcox, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, Nebraska. Jean was born on October 18, 1923, at home near Stockholm, New York, the 11th of 12 children born to Frank James and Minnie Turner Eastman. Jean received her education from a rural country school and Parishville High School, Parishville, New York, graduating with the class of 1938 at the age of 15. She earned her RN degree from Westchester School of Nursing in Westchester County, New York in 1943.

On July 8, 1952, she was united in marriage to Navy Chief Homer Teter. Jean happily became the stepmother to Homer's two children, Larry and Nancy and later their two children were born: David and Julie. The family made their home in the San Diego, CA area; Rome, Italy; and later Colorado and Nebraska. While living on a farm near Louisville, NE, Jean became employed at the Veteran's Hospital in Omaha where she worked as an Operating Room Nurse for 15 years.

In 1996, Jean moved to Wilcox to her near her daughter and her family.

Jean was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church at Louisville and later St. John's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, reading, painting, and animals. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her 11 siblings; her step-son, Larry Teter; and step-grandson, Steve Torres.

Jean leaves to mourn her passing her two children: Dave Teter and his wife, Jeanne of Winter Garden, Florida; and Julie Harms and her husband, Greg of Wilcox; her stepdaughter, Nancy Stubbs and her husband, Bill of Kennesaw, Georgia; grandchildren: Katie Sisson and her husband, Brian of Arapahoe, Nebraska; Emily Gardels and her husband, Derek of Elkhorn, Nebraska; Abby Lowe and her husband, James of Kearney; Ben Harms of Kearney; Denna White and her husband, Chris of Roswell, Georgia; Megan Gilmore and her husband, Brad of Winter Garden, Florida; Sarah Ortiz and her husband, Tanner of Jensen Beach, Florida; step-granddaughter, Marisa Stubbs of San Diego, California; step-grandson, Bill Stubbs and his wife Jill of Kennesaw, Georgia; 15 great-grandchildren: Emma, Will and Ella White; Kendall and Ainsley Gilmore; Camden and Cayson Ortiz; Graham, Harper and Millie Sisson; Isaac, Madelyn, Easton, and Juliana Gardels; Hazel Lowe; and Jacob Stubbs; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

There will be no visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing the evening prior to the memorial service. The family has honored Jean's wish for cremation.

A memorial has been established in Jean's honor, and kindly suggested to Holdrege Area Public Library. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Wilcox is in charge of the arrangements.