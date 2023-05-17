Jean Stalnaker

Grand Island resident, 96

GRAND ISLAND - Jean (Beck) Stalnaker, 96 of Grand Island died peacefully, with her family by her side, on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at CHI Health-St. Francis.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at www.giallfaiths.com. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

Jean was born on September 19, 1926 on the family farm near Cortland, Nebraska the daughter of Irvin “Pete” and Helen (Moormeier) Heidecker. She graduated from Cortland High School in 1943. On October 5, 1947 she was united in marriage to Willard Beck. This union was blessed with daughters Peggy and Teri. They made their home in Grand Island. Willard died on December 29, 1970. On April 20, 1987, Jean married Derald Stalnaker. By this marriage a blended family was created adding Derald's children Sheryl and Scott. Derald died on January 7, 2015.

Jean was a dedicated employee of the Carpenter Paper Co. for several decades before retirement. Her favorite pastimes included playing cards, watching sports and spending time with family and her many cherished and beloved friends at Riverside Lodge.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Peggy (Dave) Townsend of Kearney, Teri (Doug) Sass of Grand Island, along with, Sheryl (Bob) Clymer, Cindy Guth Stalnaker and families. Grandchildren, Amy (Dave) James, Jon (Amy) Townsend, Ben (Roni) Townsend, Morganne (Phou) Manivong and Allie (Justin) Albers and her beloved great grandchildren Olivia, David and Ellie James, Chandler, Kendall, and Blakely Townsend, Brooks, Bentley, and Brecken Townsend, Kalen Manivong, Charlotte and Gideon Albers.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Earl and Bobby, Scott Stalnaker and both husbands.