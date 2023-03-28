Jean R. Reitz

Kearney resident, 78

KEARNEY - Jean Ruth (Holey) Reitz, 78, of Kearney, formerly of the Brule/Paxton area, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society St. Luke's in Kearney from complications from a stroke.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst with Pastor Nicholas Whitney officiating. Inurnment will be 1 p.m., Mountain Time, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Paxton Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.