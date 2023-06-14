Jean Chromy

Kearney resident, 82

KEARNEY - Marie Jean Chromy, age 82, of Kearney, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Joe Hannappel will celebrate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter or the donor's choice, care of the family. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Jean was born on November 12, 1940 in Prague, NE to Victor and Marie (Racek) Sloup. After graduating from Prague High School, she met and married Bernard G. Chromy in 1961 at Cedar Hill Church in Morse Bluff, NE, and together they raised five children.

Through their family moves to Fremont, O'Neill, Sidney, Witchita, and Kearney, Jean enjoyed various clerical and retail jobs, making life-long friendships, as well as being an active member of those Catholic church communities. Among her favorite jobs were running the kitchen at Glenwood Elementary in Kearney and serving on her HOA board for over 20 years.

Jean was a dedicated member of St. James Catholic Church in Kearney and an active member of the Catholic Daughters throughout her life. Her hobbies included reading, flower gardening, cooking and baking, and shopping for a bargain. Words cannot express how deeply Jean will be missed by her family and her many friends.

Jean is survived by son Dan (Shelly) of North Platte; daughter Deborah Hammond of Riverdale; son Duane (Debbie) of Kearney; son Doug (Anna) of Valley Center, KS; and son David (Jess) of Omaha; grandchildren Alex (Dominic) Hatch, Tyson (Kaylie) Chromy, Brook Chromy, Benjamin Hammond, Natalie Chromy, Erin Graham, Douglas Chromy, Madison Chromy, Carson Chromy, Cassie Chromy, Cohen Chromy, Jonah Chromy and Archer Chromy; as well as five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; sisters, Carolyn Novotny and Arlene Arthaud; son in law, Edward Hammond, and granddaughter Adeline Chromy.