Jayne Flory

Gibbon resident, 69

Jayne Flory, 69, of Gibbon died Friday, February 17, 2023, at Kearney Regional Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Shelton with Rev. Don Pobanz officiating.

Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to apfelfuneralhome.com.

Jayne was born April 19, 1953 at Grand Island, NE to Harold and Diamond (Stuefer) Flory. She grew up on a farm near Gibbon. She attended District 8 and Gibbon Elementary School. She graduated from Gibbon High School and went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts and Master's Degree in Education from Kearney State College. She began teaching at the Wood River Public School in 1976 and devoted 38 years to educating lower elementary students.

Jayne was a member of St Pauls Lutheran Church in Shelton. She enjoyed socializing at many church and farm activities and flower shows. She found much joy on being on the farm and working in her flower and vegetable gardens and also canning the fruit of her labors.

Survivors include sister, Garnita (Duane) Frazier of Gibbon; brother, Duane Flory of Gibbon; nieces and nephews: Darla (Tim) Gardner and their children Hayden (Tristine) Gardner and Kale (Madelyn) Gardner and Stella Gardner, Becky (Wayne) Hongsermeier and son Skylar Teichmeier.

She was preceded in death by her parents.