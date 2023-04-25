OMAHA - Jay J. Hinrichsen, 77, of Kearney, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Pastor Matt Fowler will officiate and burial will be at Prairie Center Cemetery at Havens Chapel with military honors. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 5p.m.–7 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and also one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Memorials are suggested to the Peterson Senior Center, the Kearney American Legion Post #52 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Jay was born on June 3, 1945 in Lexington, NE to Walter and Anna (Hemstrom) Hinrichsen. He attended Overton High School and graduated with the class of 1963. Jay served his country as a member of the United States Army for Artillery during the Vietnam War from February 1965 to February 1967. He married Delila L. Gewecke on October 24, 1971 at Havens Chapel United Methodist Church. He worked for several places over the years including the grocery store in Overton, NE, a meat cutter at F & S from '63-‘69, Chief Manufacturing as a welder for 21 years and Nebraska Crane putting up grain bins where he retired. He was a member of the Kearney American Legion Post #52. While Jay was in Overton High School, he played football, track, basketball and golf in his senior year. He enjoyed his '69 red Dodge charger. He later enjoyed to bowl on teams with his wife Delila, fishing, ice fishing in the winter, hunting, watching hockey with his daughter, cross word puzzles, going to the casino with his wife, spending time with his wife and daughter, walking up at the mall, and playing cribbage or pitch over at the Peterson Senior center.