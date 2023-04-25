Jay J. Hinrichsen
Kearney resident, 77
OMAHA - Jay J. Hinrichsen, 77, of Kearney, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Pastor Matt Fowler will officiate and burial will be at Prairie Center Cemetery at Havens Chapel with military honors. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 5 p.m.–7 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and also one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
Memorials are suggested to the Peterson Senior Center, the Kearney American Legion Post #52 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.