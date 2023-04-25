Funeral Services will be on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Pastor Matt Fowler will officiate and burial will be at Prairie Center Cemetery at Havens Chapel with military honors. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 5 p.m.–7 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and also one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.