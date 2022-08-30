Jason Roblyer
Burwell resident, 50
KEARNEY — Jason Andrew Roblyer, 50, of Burwel died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, after a year long battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell.
Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at Kamp Kaleo east of Burwell with a lunch to follow at The Hitching Post. Some seating will be provided, but please feel free to bring your own lawn chair.
Inurnment will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Rose Cemetery, located northeast of Rose.
For all services, casual clothing is expected, and overalls are encouraged.
——
He was born Feb. 10, 1972, in Sutherland to Jim and Cheryl Roblyer. Jason grew up in North Platte, and graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1990, where he participated in wrestling and football, and was known to get into spirited “adventures” with friends. He was involved in scouting and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1990. After high school, he attended UNK. In 1994, he settled in Gibbon and his beloved daughter Madison was born in 1999. Jason had worked at NCTC since October 1996 and was the Systems Administrator until his illness left him unable to work.
In 2014, Jason married Stacie Newlin in Burwell and they made their home there. Jason was active in local government, serving on the Burwell city council, and was well known and liked in their small community. Jason will be remembered for his laid-back personality, very kind and generous heart, his easy going demeanor, love of gaming, wicked sense of humor, and eccentric creativity. He loved a good fire pit session with friends and family, and enjoyed slow drives through the beautiful countryside around Burwell. He was a wonderful cook and was well known for his labor-intensive tater tot casserole. He could often be found with his fellow Jason, Jason DeGroff. Jason was a fiercely loyal friend and had many life-long friendships. He was well traveled, having ventured to Ireland, but in recent years he “didn't really go south of Ord.” Stacie adored Jason and was always supportive of his endeavors, just as he was of hers. They shared so many laughs through the years. She was a steadfast caregiver during his battle with cancer. Jason was a very loving father to Madison, and he loved her with his whole heart. He was the best uncle to his niece Jessamyn and nephew Killian, with whom he had an especially close relationship, as they spent countless hours gaming and being techies together. As a testament to his easy going nature, Jason remained positive during all of life's tribulations, and was known to remind himself and others that “life isn't about what happens to you, it's about how you choose to deal with it.”
Survivors include his wife Stacie of Burwell; father, Jim Roblyer (Elaine Ginter) of Bassett and Burwell; daughter, Madison (Hunter) Bosard of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Jill (Rory) Kostman of Cozad, niece, Jessamyn (Colby) Johnson of Firestone Colorado; nephew, Killian Kostman of Cozad; mother-in-law, Judy Newlin; and brother-in-law, Eric Newlin of Burwell; his beloved dogs Leah, Quincy and Hope; along with plethora of aunts, uncles and cousins, and many close friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Cheryl Roblyer; grandparents ,Harry and Vivian Roblyer and Kenneth and Lillian White; father-in-law, David Newlin; and grandparents-in-law ,Dee and Bill Sitz.
Memorials can be directed to 4 The Cure in Burwell.