Jason Andrew Roblyer

He was born Feb. 10, 1972, in Sutherland to Jim and Cheryl Roblyer. Jason grew up in North Platte, and graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1990, where he participated in wrestling and football, and was known to get into spirited “adventures” with friends. He was involved in scouting and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1990. After high school, he attended UNK. In 1994, he settled in Gibbon and his beloved daughter Madison was born in 1999. Jason had worked at NCTC since October 1996 and was the Systems Administrator until his illness left him unable to work.

In 2014, Jason married Stacie Newlin in Burwell and they made their home there. Jason was active in local government, serving on the Burwell city council, and was well known and liked in their small community. Jason will be remembered for his laid-back personality, very kind and generous heart, his easy going demeanor, love of gaming, wicked sense of humor, and eccentric creativity. He loved a good fire pit session with friends and family, and enjoyed slow drives through the beautiful countryside around Burwell. He was a wonderful cook and was well known for his labor-intensive tater tot casserole. He could often be found with his fellow Jason, Jason DeGroff. Jason was a fiercely loyal friend and had many life-long friendships. He was well traveled, having ventured to Ireland, but in recent years he “didn't really go south of Ord.” Stacie adored Jason and was always supportive of his endeavors, just as he was of hers. They shared so many laughs through the years. She was a steadfast caregiver during his battle with cancer. Jason was a very loving father to Madison, and he loved her with his whole heart. He was the best uncle to his niece Jessamyn and nephew Killian, with whom he had an especially close relationship, as they spent countless hours gaming and being techies together. As a testament to his easy going nature, Jason remained positive during all of life's tribulations, and was known to remind himself and others that “life isn't about what happens to you, it's about how you choose to deal with it.”