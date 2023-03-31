Kearney resident, 90

KEARNEY - Marjorie “Margie” A. Stutzman, 90, of Kearney, died March 27, 2023 at Wel-Life Assisted Living in Kearney. Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Thayne Moore officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Margie was born January 18, 1933 in Spalding, Nebraska to Edgar and Margaret (Davenport) Turner. Margie grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1951.

Margie married Maurice Winslow in Kearney on August 31, 1952. He passed away in 1975. She then married George Stutzman July 3, 1980 in Las Vegas. He passed away in 2010.

Margie worked in housekeeping at Good Samaritan Hospital for many years.

She enjoyed camping, traveling, and crocheting.

Margie is survived by her daughter, Jackie and Kris Krueger of Kearney; son, Rich and Diana Winslow of Hastings, NE; daughter-in-law Sue Winslow of Kearney; six grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Margie was preceded in death by two husbands, three sons, one brother, and one sister.