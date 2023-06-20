Janis Lorette (Pearson) Ledbetter, age 92, of Beaver City, Nebraska passed away on June 9, 2023 at Phelps Memorial Hospital, in Holdrege, Nebraska. She was born on February 2, 1931 to Roy R. & Jessie (Hubbell) Pearson on the farm north of Orleans, Nebraska. She was the youngest of 7 children and she was also a twin.

She attended Mascot High School and graduated in 1949. She then attended Mary Lanning School of Nursing in Hastings, Nebraska. After she graduated from Nursing School, she worked at the Brewster Memorial Hospital in Holdrege, Nebraska for 5 years.

Jan decided she wanted to go to a larger city, so she moved to Duncan, Oklahoma where some of her family lived.

In 1959, she married Durrel Cordry and worked as a nurse in his doctor's office in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She enjoyed nursing and being able to help people. They were married almost 30 years before Durrel passed in 1987.

In 1989, she married Earnest Ledbetter. They moved to a new home in Maud, Oklahoma. She continued her nursing at Hillcrest Hospital as a charge nurse until she retired in 2004 after 47 years of dedicated service.

While she lived in Maud, she made several friends. These ladies known as Trinity Travelers, traveled all over. These trips were a highlight in her life. They made several trips to Branson, Missouri. They also traveled to Nebraska, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and South Carolina. She traveled, with friends, by train to Washington, DC.

In August of 2017, she moved to Beaver City, to be closer to family. She transferred her membership to the First Christian Church in Beaver City. She made many friends while living there. She enjoyed visiting with anyone that would visit with her. She always had a smile and enjoyed her life to the fullest. Her wit and humor never left her. In August of 2022, she moved into the Beaver City Manor. She also made several friends while living there.

She loved her dogs. She had several very special dogs in her life, especially the last one she had. She named her Jessie, after her mom.

She was known as “Aunt Jany” to many people in the community, even though they were not related. She enjoyed the friendship of many.

Her wit, humor, and love for all will be missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Jessie. Her husbands: Durrel Cordy and Earnest Ledbetter. Brothers: Don Pearson and Roy Pearson. Sisters: Mary Fletcher and Jean Schutz. Brother-in-laws: Ben Fletcher, Norman Schutz, Ralph Cordrey, and Ray Cordrey. Sister-in-laws: Leona (Blonde) Pearson, Darlene Pearson, Janette (Jody) Pearson, Jean Pearson, Ann Pearson. Nephews: James D. Pearson and David Schutz.

She is survived by son Chris (Charyn) Cordry of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, brothers Dean Pearson of Kearney, Nebraska, and James Pearson of Las Vegas, Nevada, Grandsons: Sean (Tammy) Cordry, Blanchard, Oklahoma, Dustin (Lauren) Cordry, Norman, Oklahoma. Granddaughters: Trinity and Aries Cordry.

All her nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church, Beaver City, Nebraska. Family ask that everyone wear Husker Red, Janis was a big Husker fan. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Inurnment at a later date, at the Orleans Cemetery, Orleans, Nebraska. Garey Funeral Home of Beaver City, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com

Service will be livestreamed on Garey Funeral Home Arapahoe & Beaver City.