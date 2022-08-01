Janice Zackery
Lincoln resident, 83
LINCOLN — Janice E. Zackery, 83, of Lincoln, formerly of Holdrege died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Tabitha Residence - James House in Lincoln.
Arrangements are pending with The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
