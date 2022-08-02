Janice Zackery

Lincoln resident, 83

LINCOLN — Janice Elaine Zackery, 83, of Lincoln, formerly of Holdrege, died on July 31, 2022, at the Tabitha Residence – James house in Lincoln.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege with Rev. Daren Popple officiating.

Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home prior to the service.

Janice was born at home in Huntley on Dec. 14, 1938, to Otto and Louise (Jurgens) Asche.

On May 30, 1960, Janice married John Allen Zackery. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her three children, Crystal Anderson of Lincoln, John R. Zackery of Elwood and Lori Beckman of Lincoln; three brothers, Kenneth Asche of Ogallala, Wayne Asche of Huntley and Dale Asche of Huntley; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.