Janice "Jan" Lindstrom

Janice Lindstrom

Kearney resident, 91

KEARNEY — Janice L. Lindstrom, 91, of Kearney passed away peacefully while listening to Christmas music with her husband on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

The family will hold private family services with interment at Kearney Cemetery.

The public is invited to attend a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Kearney.

Jan was born November 26, 1931 in Franklin County, Nebraska to Albert and Anna (Albers) Schepler. She came into the world during a Thanksgiving Day snowstorm on the family farm. She was raised near Hildreth, NE where she was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She attended Moline School and Hildreth High School, graduating with the class of 1949. Jan later attended Kearney State College. She taught in rural Franklin County for five years. In 1952, Jan was united in marriage to Joe Moda. This union was blessed with three children; Callie, Rhonda and Mark. Jan also worked as a social worker for Phelps County (NE) Welfare office for six years. She married Dean Lindstrom on January 17, 1970 in Hildreth, NE, and welcomed four additional children to the family; Randy, Bill, Shirley and Cindy. Later that year the family moved to Shelby, IA. Jan and Dean were blessed with their 8th child, Tonja. The family later moved to Denison, IA. Jan and Dean moved to Kearney in 1996 where she was an active member of First Lutheran Church.

Creating a warm, loving environment for her children and grandchildren was important to Jan. She was talented at creating things for family members and excelled at organizing family events. The holidays were a special time for Jan because they were her opportunity to spend time with family, decorate her home, and share her love through cooking and meals. She will be forever respected for her soft-spoken kindness, patience, and compassion for all. Jan loved the Lord and lived out her faith through her service to her family.

Left to cherish her are her husband, Dean Lindstrom of Kearney; children, Callie (Lynn) Gronborg, Rhonda (Larry) Schroeder, Mark Moda, Tonja (Erik) Koenigs, Randy (Claudia) Lindstrom, Bill (Julie) Lindstrom, Shirley (Dana) Messerschmidt and Cindy Mattan; 19 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; sister, Vel Jean Jurgens; sister-in-law, Dorla Lindstrom; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Derek Schroeder; and brothers-in-law, Larry Lindstrom and Harold Jurgens.

Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church or to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.