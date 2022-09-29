Janet J Wagner

Janet Wagner

Holdrege resident, 82

KEARNEY — Janet Jean Wagner, 82, of Holdrege died on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the First Baptist Church in Holdrege, with Rev. Darren Theesen officiating.

Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

——

Janet was born in Superior on April 13, 1940, the fifth of seven children, born to Everett and Blanche (Solomon) Frahm. Janet received her education from Holdrege Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1958.

On Feb. 29, 1960, Janet married Jim D. Wagner at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege. The couple made their home in Holdrege where Janet and Jim started Wagner's Repair. In 1980, the name was changed to Wagner's Irrigation, Inc. and Janet worked as the bookkeeper and secretary until her retirement in 2014.

Janet was a member of the First Baptist Church and enjoyed attending weekly Bible Study, and was one of the original members of the Holdrege Fire Department Auxiliary, and volunteered many hours with the St. Elizabeth's Burn Center.

Janet's love was family. She enjoyed following her sons' activities and later her grandchildren's activities; spending time at the lake, hunting, and trap shooting. She also enjoyed bowling, playing the piano, and was musically gifted and won many awards.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Wagner of Holdrege; two sons, Dan Wagner and his wife, Wendy of Holdrege, Derek Wagner and his wife, Sue of Holdrege; and daughter of the heart, Brock Barron and her husband, Stan Becker of Birch Bay, Washington; three grandchildren, Joshua Wagner of Kansas City, Kansas, Mollie Frisell and her husband, Alec of Holdrege and Whitney Kuss and her husband, Ryan of Holdrege; six great-grandchildren, Adelina and Estela Wagner, Axel and Ashton Frisell, and Rhett and Asher Kuss; two sisters, Elaine Peck and her husband, Eldon of Lexington, Charlotte Barron of Lexington; brother, Jerry Frahm and his wife, Connee of Lincoln; four sisters-in-law, Joan Rightmeier of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Joan Frahm of Parkville, Missouri, Glenva Frahm of Minden and Gloria Feusner of Holdrege; one brother-in-law, Blake Wagner and his wife, Frankie of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Louis Rightmeier, Everett Frahm, and Danny Frahm; and brothers-in-law, John Barron, and Darrell Fuesner.

A memorial has been established in Janet's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.