Jane Tannis

Altoona, Wisconsin resident, 79

ALTOONA, WISCONSIN — Jane Leone Tannis, age 79, of formerly of Gibbon, died with family by her side on Thursday, January 19, 2023 in Altoona, Wisconsin.

Jane was born on December 7, 1943, to the late Raymond and Leone (nee Guthrie) Williams at the family home in Gibbon. She was the youngest of the five children. Jane graduated from Gibbon High School in 1961.

She met the love of her life, Peter Tannis, on a blind date set up by her friends in the spring of 1962 while he was stationed at Lincoln Air Force Base. Because of the Cuban Missile Crisis, they decided to marry on December 22nd of that year after eight months of courtship. Jane attended the Lincoln School of Commerce and obtained a diploma in a clerical course in June 1963. Eventually Jane and Peter moved to Waukesha, Wisconsin, to be closer to his family, and their two daughters were born there. They later moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in 1972. They welcomed two grandchildren in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Jane and Peter were married for 53 years before he died on May 27, 2016.

Jane is survived by her devoted daughters, Christine (Steven) Brunner of Oro Valley, AZ and Kerrin (William) Teigen of Eau Claire, WI; cherished grandchildren, Michael and Kaitlyn (fiancé Tryntaen Hartman) Teigen of Eau Claire, WI; loving brother, Richard (LaNell) Williams of Colorado Springs, CO; dear brothers-in-law, Ted (Pat) Tannis of Waukesha and José Salinas of Waukesha, WI; sister-in-law, Kathleen (Duane Atwater) Theumling of North Prairie, WI; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; siblings, Donna Rae (Erwin) Lasich, Robert (Joan) Williams, Rex (Shirley) Williams; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Williams, Wanda Williams, Anne-Marie Salinas and Nancy Tannis; brother-in-law, Louis Theumling; and niece, Marcy Williams. She was also an animal lover and has been reunited with the family rescues: Lady, Nikki and Coors (Bella).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Oakwood Health Services Chapel, 2512 New Pine Drive, in Altoona, WI. Family will receive friends a half hour prior to the service.

Interment will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire, WI is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be greatly appreciated to either: Boys Town (14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010) or to the Activity Department at Oakwood Health Services ( Altoona, WI 54720).

