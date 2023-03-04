Jane L. Nelson

Kearney resident, 68

KEARNEY - Jane L. Nelson, 68 of Kearney passed away on February 24, 2023 in Kearney. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the church followed by a 7:00 p.m. Vigil/Prayer service.

Born March 5, 1954 to Dale & Bernadette (Stevens) Falk in Mitchell, South Dakota. She was raised in White Lake, South Dakota and graduated from White Lake School in 1972. After high school she moved to Pierre and worked for the state of South Dakota. In 1974, Jane moved to Kearney, NE where she worked for Baldwin Filters and later for Buffalo County Court System.

In 1977 she married Dave Nelson and moved to Denver, Colorado where she worked for a private attorney, the City of Westminster Court System & Storage Tech. In 1984, they moved to Scott City, Kansas where they owned and operated The Airliner Motel & Restaurant for 18 years. Moving back to Colorado in 2002, residing in Arvada. Ultimately, returning to Kearney in July of 2011 to be closer to family.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years Dave of Kearney; son Christopher (Jessi); daughter Andrea; granddaughters Gabby & Brie all of Omaha; brother Brian (Karen) Falk of North Hollywood, CA; sister-in-law Cathy Falk of Coppell, TX; brother-in-law Mike Nelson of Tucson, AZ; three nephews & three great nieces; as well as a very special friend Connie Dustin and many more family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, sister-in-law, brother-in-law & niece.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Jane Nelson family for later designation.