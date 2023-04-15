Jane L. Nelson, 68 of Kearney, NE passed away on February 24, 2023 in Kearney. A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the church followed by a 7 p.m. Vigil/Prayer service.