Jane L. Nelson
Kearney resident, 68
Jane L. Nelson, 68 of Kearney, NE passed away on February 24, 2023 in Kearney. A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the church followed by a 7 p.m. Vigil/Prayer service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Jane Nelson family for later designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.