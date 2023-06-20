A funeral service for Jane M. Meester will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. and Pastor Daren Popple officiating. Interment will be held at the Minden Cemetery in Minden, Nebraska, on June 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Jane Marie Meester, 79 years of age, of Holdrege, Nebraska, passed away, on June 17, 2023, at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege. Jane was born in Minden, Nebraska on May 14, 1944, the youngest of three children, born to Charles and Clara (Ihrig) Parsons. She received her education from Minden Public School and graduated from Minden High School, with the class of 1962.

Growing up Jane followed in her brother's footsteps and loved to ride with him on his motorcycle and drove go-carts winning first place in a race.

On October 11, 1964, Jane was united in marriage to Alden Meester at the First Christian Church in Minden, and to this union, three children were born: Kirk, Scott, and Dawn. The couple made their home in Minden and in 1968 they moved to Holdrege where Jane worked part-time while raising her family. In 1983 she started working as a Bank Receptionist at the First National Bank in Holdrege and retired in 2006.

Jane enjoyed gardening especially growing flowers in her later years, and reading. The family went on several trips where they would camp and go boating and loved to vacation in Estes Park, Colorado. After the couple retired, they traveled even more in their 5th-wheel camper leaving for months at a time and would travel south for the winters. At 73 years old Jane continued to be adventurous and went Skydiving. She was a cherished volunteer helping with Backpack Blessings and Meals on Wheels.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege and served as a Church Deacon and sang in the church choir.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Clara Parsons; her sister, Bettie Godfrey; her father-and-mother-in-law, Raymond and Gladys Meester; and three sisters-in-law: Judy Parsons; Raylene Meester; and Jackie Meester.

Jane is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Al Meester of Holdrege; three children: Kirk Meester and his wife, Kathy of Pensacola, Florida; Scott Meester of Holdrege; Dawn Brannagan and her husband, Kent of Lincoln, Nebraska; two grandchildren: Kaileen and Kara; one brother, Don Parsons of Kansas City, Missouri; two brothers-in-law: Wilber Meester and his wife, Nancy of Kearney, Nebraska; and LaMoine Meester and his wife, Gail of Sun City, Arizona; along with a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

A memorial has been established in Jane's honor, and kindly suggested to L2 for kids at https:/l2forkids.org/ , or to the Phelps Community Pantry at 202 West Ave, Holdrege, NE 68949.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.