Jane Chramosta

Ravenna resident, 82

GRAND ISLAND — Jane M. Chramosta, 82, of Ravenna died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna. Father Mark Maresh will officiate.

Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Rosary will be 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 followed by visitation from 5:30-7 p.m. at the church.

Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.

Jane Mary Chramosta was born April 29, 1940 in Loup City, to Frank and Clementine (Bukowski) Landrigan. She attended District 75 in grade school and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1957.

Right after high school she started working at the Sherman County ASC office.

In April 1960 she married the love of her life, Charles E. Chramosta at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna. They lived on a farm north of Ravenna where she and her husband farmed. Jane was a supportive wife, mother of three children and loving grandmother. She never missed one of her kids or grandkids events.

Survivors include her husband Charles; sons William “Bill” and Kathy Chramosta and John and Julie Chramosta; daughter, Cathy “Kate” and Todd VanWinkle all of Ravenna; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Jack; and sister Colleen.

