Jan Parker

Kearney resident, 76

KEARNEY — Jan Parker, 76, of Kearney died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at his home in Kearney.

Arrangements are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

