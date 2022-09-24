Jan Parker
Kearney resident, 76
KEARNEY — Jan Parker, 76, of Kearney died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at his home in Kearney.
Arrangements are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Jan Parker
Kearney resident, 76
KEARNEY — Jan Parker, 76, of Kearney died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at his home in Kearney.
Arrangements are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.