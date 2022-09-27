Jan Parker

Kearney resident, 76

KEARNEY — Jan Parker, 76, of Kearney died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at O'Brien Straatman Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Riverdale Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Jan Dean Parker was born July 16, 1946, in Superior to Joellis and Mildred (Barrett) Parker. He was raised in Kearney and attended Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1964. Jan graduated from Denver Technical Institute and then received his Bachelor's and later his Master's degree from Kearney State College.

On Sept. 4, 1966, Jan married Colleen Hays in Edison. To this union two children were blessed. Early in his career, Jan was an adjunct teacher for Kearney State College. He also was a lifetime entrepreneur, and owned and operated many businesses over the years. However, his main endeavor was owning Parker Engineering from 1965-2009. He loved going on tower jobs.

Jan enjoyed fishing, boating and storm spotting. Jan's biggest passion was Ham radio and he loved going to Hamfest.

Survivors include his son, Benjamin Parker of Greeley, Colorado; daughter Cathleen Kent of Kearney; grandchildren, Ezekial, Hezekiah, and NoaRose; brother, Neal (Glenda) Parker of Johnson Lake; longtime friend, Chan Lynch of Kearney; as well as many other extended family and friends.

Jan was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

