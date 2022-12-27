Jan Lindstrom

Janice Lindstrom

Kearney resident, 91

KEARNEY — Janice L. Lindstrom, 91 of Kearney passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her home.

The family will hold private family services with interment at Kearney Cemetery.

The public is invited to attend a visitation 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church or to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.