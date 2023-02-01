Jamisyn Musil

Ravenna resident, 15

RAVENNA — Jamisyn L. Musil, 15, of Ravenna passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his home.

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Ravenna City Auditorium in Ravenna. Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at the auditorium.

Jamisyn Leo Musil was born January 9, 2008 in Kearney, NE to Devin Musil and Elizabeth Cranston. At an early age, he was a kind, sensitive, and caring soul with a quick wit and eagerness to learn. Some of his favorite pastimes as a small child were playing with tractors, Legos, games, and wrestling. He knew how to spiral a football before age three and would often draw, even in 3D. He had an interest in learning the Japanese language and he enjoyed painting with family.

He enjoyed dissembling and resembling anything mechanical or computers. His passion was in design and building, math, and science. There was rarely a challenge that he couldn't accomplish. Some of his favorite activities growing up were tinkering, trap, hunting, fishing, video games, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends. Starting freshman year, he tried out for basketball and had a growing interest and excitement of building his 1977 GMC Desert Fox clone pickup, which was his dream and “ultimate goal.”

Jamisyn loved troubleshooting, learning how things worked, and always wanted to be an engineer. His photogenic smile, light laugh, polite manner, and loving energy will be greatly missed. He had a special place in his heart for animals as we all have a special place for him.

Jamisyn is survived by his parents; brother Mykel Earl of Wood River; brother Jase Musil of Ravenna; great Grandma Fierstein of Ravenna; grandparents, Rex and Sue Musil of Ravenna and Misty Tremelling of Ravenna; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins across the country, and numerous friends.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be shared online at www.rasmussenfh.com

Rasmussen Brothers Mortuary in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.