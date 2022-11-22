James Thompson Sr.

Kearney resident, 78

KEARNEY — James E. Thompson Sr., 78, of Kearney, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date in San Antonio, Texas.

Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of the arrangements.

James was born July 4, 1944 in San Antonio, Texas to Milford and Lilian (Bass) Thompson.

James married Patricia Hatcher July 29, 1967 in San Antonio. She preceded him in death.

James is survived by his sons, James Thompson Jr. of Kearney, Michael Thompson of San Antonio, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.