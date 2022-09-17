 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Sanks

James Sanks

Kearney resident, 60

KEARNEY — James M. Sanks, 60, of Kearney died on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at his home in Kearney.

A small service for friends and family will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at First Presbyterian Church in Kearney. Rev. Clint Cozier will officiate.

Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at the Robb Cemetery south of Lexington.

With his love of orphaned pets, we ask that any memorials be directed to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

