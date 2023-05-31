Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

James W. Peck, 88, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Service information will be announced at a later date. Cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting James' obituary page viewable at www.reverencefuneralparlor.com.

James was born February 15, 1935, in Falls City, Nebraska to Willard R. and Martha V. (Whitford) Peck. He graduated from Minden High School in 1953, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and finished medical school at University of Nebraska-Omaha in 1962.

He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn “Jean” Spilker, in 1953 in Minden, Nebraska. Together they welcomed four children: Scott Douglas Peck, William James Peck, Susan Ellen Peck, and Helen Jean Peck. James and Jean recently celebrated 70 years of marriage among friends and family at the Residency in Scottsbluff.

James set up his family practice in Kearney, Nebraska from 1962-1976. He completed surgical residency at University of Missouri-Columbia in 1976 and moved to Lincoln to practice urology from 1980 to 1995, after which he enjoyed retirement.

He was a member of the American Medical Association, the Lancaster Country Medical Association, and supported various political organizations.

James enjoyed Husker football, basketball and volleyball, golfing, gardening, visiting Lake of the Ozarks and Rocky Mountain National Park, his cat Jack, and seeing his family thrive.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Peck; children, Scott (Jeanne) Peck, Bill (Kathy) Peck, Susan Peck, and Helen (Jim) Reinhardt; grandchildren, Lewis Reinhardt, Rebecca Jones, Hannah Liptac, and James Peck; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Halcyon “Hallie” Wilson and Mary Bianchi; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Willard and Martha Peck; and sister, Laura “Ann” Bracken.