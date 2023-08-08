KEARNEY - James E. Murphy, age 80, of Kearney, formerly of Spalding and Omaha, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 11, 2023 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home Chapel in Kearney with Father Joseph Hannappel officiating.

Burial will be at the Westlawn Cemetery in Omaha. Visitation will be an hour prior to the funeral. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services charge of the arrangements.