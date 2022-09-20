James Sanks

Kearney resident, 60

KEARNEY — James M. Sanks, 60, of Kearney, died on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at his home in Kearney.

A small service for friends and family will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at First Presbyterian Church in Kearney. Rev. Clint Cozier will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at the Robb Cemetery south of Lexington.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

James was born on Sept. 7, 1962, in Lexington to Lee and Delphine (Ayers) Sanks. He attended Kearney High School and graduated as the Valedictorian of his class in 1981. James then attended college at Harvard where he would earn a bachelor's degree in architecture history . With a grant he did post-grad studies in Germany and Austria. He then attended graduate school at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and graduated with a degree in urban planning. James was planning to continue his studies for advanced degrees at Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany this fall.

James worked for years in community planning organizations, where he could put his love for urban planning and spatial concepts to practical use. Most recently he worked with organizations in Dalton, Georgia and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Upon returning to Kearney, James became a member of First Presbyterian Church in Kearney and greatly enjoyed singing in the choir. Recently, he has worked on-line as an employee for various companies. He enjoyed volunteer work with the Kearney Area Animal Shelter, where he enjoyed walking sheltered dogs.

Survivors include his father, Lee Sanks of Kearney; brothers, John Sanks of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Joseph Sanks of Canoa, Ecuador and Daniel Sanks of Kearney; nephews, Nathan Sanks and Chelsea Faulkner of New York City, New York and Phillip Sanks of Chicago, Illinois; along with numerous other extended family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his mother, Delphine.

With his love of orphaned pets, we ask that any memorials be directed to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.