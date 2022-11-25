James Lindau

Axtell resident, 78

AXTELL — James Earl Lindau, 78, of Axtell passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home in Axtell.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Grace Fellowship in Kearney with Pastor Mitch Ivey officiating.

A memorial book signing with family present will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Axtell.

Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Crete Community in Chase County, Nebraska.

Memorials in Jim's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

More information will be posted to craigfunerals.com.