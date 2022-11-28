James Lindau

Axtell resident, 78

AXTELL — James Earl Lindau, 78, of Axtell passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Grace Fellowship in Kearney with Pastor Mitch Ivey officiating. A memorial book signing with family present will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Axtell.

Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Crete Community in Chase County, Nebraska.

Memorials in Jim's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

——

Jim was born on June 28, 1944, in Compton, California to Ora Frank Lindau and Zelma Mae Shaffer. He grew up in Goodland, Kansas, as well as Culbertson and Kearney, Nebraska. James spent his high school years at Kearney High where he participated in sports and was student-body president his senior year, graduating in 1962. He then attended Kearney State College where he was a member of the football team. James graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education in 1966 and eventually earned his Master's Degree in Education in 1971.

He was united in marriage to Marcia Ann Bauerle on April 3, 1971, in Imperial, Nebraska. To this union four children were born: Brock Raymond, Carrie Ann, Brandon James, and Brett Russell. The family made their home in the communities where Jim taught and coached.

Jim began his teaching career in Stamford (3 years) before moving on to the following schools: Chase County (6 years), Grand Island Northwest (3 years), Blue Hill (6 years), Axtell (16 years), Curtis Medicine Valley (2 years), Loup County (3 years).

Jim had a passion for sports, coaching football, boys' and girls' basketball, volleyball, wrestling, and track. One of his gifts in teaching was helping his students gain confidence and more self-esteem, along with teaching them life lessons in the classroom and on the field.

After Jim's official retirement from teaching, he spent many years volunteering at the Salvation Army and the Jubilee Center, while also tutoring students in mathematics. Jim had a passion for helping others, but never wanted to be recognized for his actions.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, served on the Axtell Housing Board, enjoyed gardening and yard work, going to auctions and junk jaunts, painting houses in the summers, riding his motorcycle, fishing, and watching his grandchildren in their various activities. Jim's greatest love was his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Marcia of 51 years, son Brock (Lisa) Lindau of Blair, NE, daughter Carrie (Marc) Regier of Hampton, NE, son Brandon (Lisa) Lindau of Seward, NE, son Brett (Marissa) Lindau of Broken Bow, NE, along with eleven amazing grandchildren: Zach and Lucy Lindau, Cooper, Hudson and Jagger Regier, Kohltyn, Deklan, and Evelyn Lindau, and Malachi, Lainey, and Jackson Lindau. Surviving siblings include Charles (Karen) Lindau of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Thomas Lindau of Kearney, NE. Other surviving family members include Uncle Jerry (Pat) Curry of Loveland, Colorado and in-laws Mary Lynn Horst, of North Platte, NE, Marla (Terry) Hill of Danville, Illinois, Michael (Jill) Bauerle of Imperial, NE, William (Marcia) Bauerle of Imperial, NE, and Margaret (Jeff) Nelson of Omaha, NE, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ora and Zelma Lindau, in-laws Irvin and Garneta Bauerle, grandson Emerson Lindau, nephew Johnny Lindau, and brother-in-law Brian Horst.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.

