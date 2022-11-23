James Kramer

Chamberlin, South Dakota resident, 87

CHAMBERLIN — James M. Kramer, 87, of Chamberlain died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at Sanford Care Center-Chamberlain.

Jim donated his body to USD Medical School in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Memorial and funeral services will be held later.

Arrangements are pending with the Hickey Funeral Home in Chamberlain.

Jim was born June 15, 1935, in Madison, South Dakota, the son of George and Anna (Hemmer) Kramer.

He married Emily Francis Jennings.

Jim is survived by his children, Sharon (Kevin) Hopkins of Concord, CA, Doug (Helen) Kramer of Kearney, NE, Margie (Michael) Heinz of Tacoma, WA, Sandra Peterson (Steve) of Hudson, WI, and Daniel (Sarah) Kramer of Sioux Falls, SD.;15 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.