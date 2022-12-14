James “Jimmy” Brown
Kearney resident, 59
KEARNEY — James “Jimmy” L. Brown, 59, of Kearney, died December 8, 2022 at his home.
Memorial services will be 1:30 pm, December 19, 2022 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor John Gosswein officiating.
Burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to M.N.I.S.
