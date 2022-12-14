James “Jimmy” Brown

Kearney resident, 59

KEARNEY — James “Jimmy” L. Brown, 59, of Kearney, died December 8, 2022 at his home.

Memorial services will be 1:30 pm, December 19, 2022 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor John Gosswein officiating.

Burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to M.N.I.S.

