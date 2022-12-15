James “Jimmy” Brown

Kearney resident, 59

KEARNEY — James “Jimmy” L. Brown, 59, of Kearney, died December 8, 2022 at his home.

Memorial services will be 1:30 pm, December 19, 2022 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor John Gosswein officiating.

Burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to M.N.I.S. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.

Jimmy was born January 20, 1963 in Goodland, Kansas to Lloyd and Carlen (Schleicher) Brown. After is mother passed away, Jimmy moved to Beatrice to live in a group home. Jimmy moved to Kearney in 2000, where he has been a client at M.N.I.S. He enjoyed going for car rides, drinking Pepsi, eating hamburgers, and listening to music, especially his favorite band Journey.

Jimmy is survived by guardians and his M.N.I.S. family.