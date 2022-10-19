James ‘Jim' May
Bella Vista, Arkansas resident, 77
RODGERS, Ark. — “James “Jim” Michael May, 77, of Bella Vista, Arkansas died on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Rogers, Arkansas.
Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Bentonville.
Mass will follow at 10 a.m.
Survivors include his wife, Mary May; son, Paul May (Sandy); daughter, Cassandra Macke (Douglas); sister, Mary Lou Schafer; grandchildren, Adele, Cohen, Alyssa, and Ben.
