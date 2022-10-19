 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James 'Jim' May

  • 0
James 'Jim' May

James ‘Jim' May

Bella Vista, Arkansas resident, 77

RODGERS, Ark. — “James “Jim” Michael May, 77, of Bella Vista, Arkansas died on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Rogers, Arkansas.

Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Bentonville.

Mass will follow at 10 a.m.

Survivors include his wife, Mary May; son, Paul May (Sandy); daughter, Cassandra Macke (Douglas); sister, Mary Lou Schafer; grandchildren, Adele, Cohen, Alyssa, and Ben.

Visit rollinsfuneral.com to leave condolences.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UK pumpkin farm lets you pick a pumpkin and launch it from a cannon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News